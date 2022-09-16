Rule expanding care to 3,000 Arkansans with disabilities heads to final vote

An Arkansas legislative committee on Thursday approved a rule that would expand care to more than 3,000 additional people with intellectual and development disabilities on a state waiting list.

The Arkansas Legislative Council Administrative Rules subcommittee approved the rule change, sending it to a final vote today by the Legislative Council. Expanding services for those on the waiting list will take place over about three years, according to Melissa Weatherton, director of developmental disability services with the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The program also would add 200 slots for children in foster care.

The proposal is an amendment to the Community and Employment Supports Home and Community Based waiver that allows children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care in their homes, rather than in an institution.The change provides a waiver for many in the state's program that provide services to those on Medicaid and have behavioral health, developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The rule change, if approved today by the Legislative Council, would "clear the waiting list as it stood in December" Weatherton said. Weatherton said about 5,000 people are currently being served through the waiver.

"We currently don't have the workforce to handle 3,000 people over three years, so this allows family members to be paid as aid staff," Weatherton said last week. "We received positive feedback from families and providers who were concerned about capacity issues."

Also a part of the proposed rule change would allow parents of children and legal guardians of adults to be hired as caregivers by enrolled Medicaid providers. Those caregivers would have go through training but could help fill the labor shortage gaps as the state looks to add an additional 3,000 people to the program, Weatherton said.

The proposed rule change is part of a plan Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in December to expand at-home services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As part of the Arkansas Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal year 2023, the legislature increased the general revenue allocation for the Department of Human Services by $23.5 million. The General Assembly also passed Act 546, which allocated $37.6 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to reduce the number of people on the waiting list for the program.