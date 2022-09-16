Sarah Huckabee Sanders adds $409,000 in contributions in August for gubernatorial race; Chris Jones raises $322,000

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised about $409,000 in contributions in August as Democratic rival Chris Jones collected about $322,000 in contributions, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Along with Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Sanders and Jones are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting starts Oct. 24. The winner will begin a four-year term in January.

The August campaign finance reports for candidates for state offices were due in the secretary of state’s office Thursday. Sanders’ report was filed Thursday night.

Sanders, of Little Rock, reported raising $409,059.11 in contributions in August and spending $316,750.49 for the general election.

That boosted the amount she has reported raising to $7.4 million and spending to $1 million for the general election, leaving a balance of $6.4 million Aug. 31. After she raised $13.1 million in the primary election, she transferred $4.2 million of that to her general election campaign.

Sanders' campaign began what it has described as a $3.5 million paid media campaign with its first statewide general election television ad Sept. 3.

She is a former White House press secretary for President Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones, of Little Rock, reported raising $322,868.27 in August and spending $278,144.73 for the general election.

That increased the total contributions he has reported receiving to $985,841.02 and total expenses to $822,286.42 for the general election, leaving a balance of $163,554.60 on Aug. 31. After he raised $1.9 million in the primary election, he transferred $69,431 from the primary election campaign to the general election campaign.

Jones is a former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

Harrington, of Pine Bluff, reported raising $862 in August and spending $7,076.77 for the general election, boosting the total raised to $32,566.72 and total expenses to $25,400.82, leaving a balance of $7,165.90 on Aug. 31.