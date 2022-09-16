Siloam Springs School Board celebrates FCCLA, cheerleaders

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board met on Sept. 8, and the meeting started off with congratulations for some students.

High school Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor Jenny Marroquin introduced students who were chosen to represent Arkansas at the national level of FCCLA competitions.

Sophomore Addison Kiefer received a gold medal in the entrepreneurship event and was recognized for placing top 10 in the nation. Sophomore Reese Sutulovich received a gold medal in the food innovation event. Senior Yareli Cecilio competed in recycle and redesign and won a silver medal. Junior Rachel Renshaw competed in the chapter service project portfolio and won a silver medal at nationals.

"We are very proud of the hard work and dedication of these FCCLA members," Marroquin said. "They are not only excellent role models for other members of this chapter, but Siloam Springs High School as a whole.

"We are proud and thankful to them for making our high school FCCLA chapter one of the best and most recognized in the state of Arkansas."

High school principal Karin Miller introduced cheer coaches Jackie Clement and Cara Whorton, who gave a report on the success and future of the cheer program in the district.

"Currently, we have over 70 cheerleaders in our program. That is a phenomenal number, and we are very excited that we have that," Clement said.

"Over the last six years, we have graduated 14 cheerleaders that have gone on to cheer at college level with scholarships, seven of which signed with D1 schools. We have two currently at the University of Arkansas, two at Arkansas State, three at Northeastern State and one at John Brown University."

Clement said the program's success is expected to continue.

"Our program continues to grow, and we know that several of our cheerleaders are looking forward to pursuing college cheerleading," she said.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins addressed a recent lockout drill at the high school. The surprise nature and the use of drug dogs during the drill caused concern among some in the community.

"That caused quite a stir," Wiggins said. "I thank Karin Miller for putting out a school messenger message immediately after, explaining what we were doing. We got a lot of suggestions that we should give parents or students warning before we run a drill, or run drug dogs through the high school, but I'm not sure that would meet the purpose of either of those things."

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick gave an update on the progress of the new administration building.

"Hopefully within the next two weeks, we will actually start to see some work getting done at the site," he said.

Board members voted unanimously to approve a few action items, including Department of Education assurances and a child nutrition bid.