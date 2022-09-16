Sections
Soft opening to showcase new Bentonville History Museum on Sept. 22

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Collectibles are displayed Thursday at the Bentonville History Museum. The new museum is preparing for for its Night at the Museum next Thursday. The event from 4 to 7 p.m. will act as the soft opening for the museum. Visit nwaonline.com/220916Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The new Bentonville History Museum will hold a Night at the Museum from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

"This will be a fun, vision session where we ask the public to come get a sense for what the museum will have to offer and maybe offer some suggestions on what they would like to see," said Rebekah Lopez-Farrer, museum executive director.

There will be food, music and, of course, history to share, she said.

The free museum is in the 2,026-square-foot former train depot across from the public library on South Main Street. The museum is leasing the space from the city for $100 a year, which the City Council approved last year.

The museum will open officially sometime in January. Tentative hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Lopez-Farrer said.

The museum's board of directors has been working on the project for six years. Many groups over the past 50 years have wanted a Bentonville History Museum, said Leah Whitehead, board president.

"Being able to bring this project to fruition has been the desire of many dedicated people," Whitehead said.

Renovations to the train depot are nearing an end with painting and cleanup work left to do, Lopez-Farrer said.

Library director Hadi Dudley believes the museum will have an immediate and lasting impact on the community. Dudley said she hopes library patrons will visit the museum, and vice versa. When feasible, the library and museum will collaborate and cross-promote one another's offerings, as well as partner on specific programs together, she said.

  photo  Rebekah Lopez-Farrer, executive director of the Bentonville History Museum, organizes display collectibles Thursday at the Bentonville History Museum. The new museum is preparing for for its Night at the Museum next Thursday. The event from 4 to 7 p.m. will act as the soft opening for the museum. Visit nwaonline.com/220916Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

