State rice producers in line for grant funds

Rice organizations that serve Arkansas are in line to receive grant money from the Biden administration's Climate Smart Agriculture Initiative to help growers implement sustainable practices in farming.

A total of $3.5 billion was allocated for the entire USDA Climate Smart Agriculture Initiative, USA Rice President and Chief Executive Officer Betsy Ward said Wednesday.

USA Rice will get $80 million from the initiative to build on and strengthen sustainability practices in Arkansas rice production.

USA Rice will work with Ducks Unlimited and other partners along the supply chain for the program.

"We're one of the few crops that can really support biodiversity and waterfowl on rice fields, that we have this partnership with Ducks Unlimited, their goal is to keep waterfowl healthy and they feed on rice fields in the fall, so there's a symbiotic relationship between rice and ducks and we are sort of the new wetlands for many waterfowl, so that's why we're partnering with them," Ward said.

Ward said the USA Rice program will go toward helping farmers adopt conservation practices that will reduce their water usage when growing rice and also help them try to reduce methane, a greenhouse gas emission.

The goal is to try to measure how much methane is produced by rice fields and try to reduce it, Ward said.

Farmers will be able to apply for this USA Rice funding and get help in adopting these practices, Ward said, adding farmers would likely be reimbursed a portion of expenses for implementing the new practices.

USA Rice's project will serve the six biggest rice-producing states in the U.S. Arkansas produces more than 40% of all U.S. grown rice.

Funding will be divided among those states by acreage, which means Arkansas will be a big recipient, Ward said.

"We've been implementing conservation programs on the ground for a long time," Ward said.

The funding will go toward USA Rice's Rice Stewardship Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities project, and was one of four rice-based projects selected.

Arkansas-based Riceland Foods, Winrock International, the Intertribal Agricultural Council, Arva Intelligence and Blue Raster are partnering for a project and getting $20 million from the USDA's Climate-Smart Commodities project.

Riceland Foods is a member of the national organization USA Rice.

The funding will go toward helping farmers transition to sustainable, climate smart practices.

According to a statement from Winrock on Thursday, the five-year USDA project will support U.S. farmers and ranchers in transitioning to climate-smart practices and capitalizing, "on their climate value by certifying and monetizing results in commodity markets."

The project will develop a farmer-friendly system for generating producer-owned agricultural GHG certificates, which are issued and tracked in a public registry.

"...Producers can monetize [the certificates] through commodity markets for corporate buyers, enabling them to achieve and substantiate supply chain and net zero climate claims," Winrock said.

The new system will offer financial support, $25 to $40 per acre per year, and technical support so producers can adopt practices and participate in this new market through sales of the certificates.

In Arkansas, pilot projects will be geared toward rice production.

"The goal is for this work to become nationally scalable for all producers, commodities, and practices across the U.S." Winrock said.