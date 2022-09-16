State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Harding sweeps Arkansas Tech

Harding extended its winning streak to 11 games after sweeping Arkansas Tech on Thursday in a Great American Conference match at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Senior Kelli McKinnon led the Lady Bisons (13-1, 3-0) offensively with a game-high 10 kills, while freshman Jacey Lambert added 9 kills. On defense, senior Logan Smith recorded a team-high 9 digs and McKinnon picked up 3 blocks.

Senior Sarah Morehead notched a game-high 34 assists for Harding in the victory.

Arkansas Tech (3-11, 1-2), which has lost its past three matches, was led on offense by freshman Kaitlyn Neal's 8 kills and senior Brianna Merkel's 14 assists, while redshirt senior Megan Solberg anchored the defense with 12 digs.

SOCCER

UCA women, Bellarmine tie in ASUN opner

Central Arkansas and Bellarmine had several opportunities to break the tie in the closing minutes but came up short, ending the match with a 1-1 draw to open ASUN Conference play on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

Bellarmine opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a goal by redshirt freshman Alexa Orozco. The Bears responded with their lone goal of the match in the 45th minute when senior Gracie Hair lifted a shot from outside the 18-yard box and lofted it over the outstretched keeper for her first goal of the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Lenja Kenstel recorded three saves for UCA, while sophomore Kajsa Pruner added one.

ATHLETICS

Ledbetter joins SAU staff

Southern Arkansas Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications Jacob Pumphrey announced on Thursday that Kayte Ledbetter has joined the department as the new assistant director of athletic communications.

Ledbetter, who graduated from SAU earlier this year, served as a communications game day associate with Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals from April to September.

While with the Cardinals, Ledbetter collaborated with co-workers to research, write and produce the daily minor league reports and assisted with press box preparation and management pregame and postgame by providing game day materials such as scorecards, lineups and game notes.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services