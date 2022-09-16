State weighs PB school governance options

Members of the Arkansas Board of Education are considering whether the Pine Bluff School District should be governed by an elected board or overseen by appointed members of a limited-authority body.

The state board held a 74-minute work session Thursday to discuss the options as the PBSD approaches the fifth anniversary of being operated under Level 5, the highest-level supervision, of the Arkansas Department of Education on Nov. 8. Under state law, a district under state control after five years must either be annexed or consolidated with another school district, returned to local authority or reconstituted with another form of governance.

The state board in December 2020 elected to annex the Dollarway School District with the PBSD, which took effect in July 2021.

Stacy Smith, deputy commissioner for the ADE's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Thursday she was informed as many as 30 citizens had indicated interest to a stakeholder group in serving on a local board.

Smith added that the PBSD had made progress toward regaining full autonomy and that a decision by November would keep the district within the timeline of possibly having a board restored by January 2023. The PBSD, however, would not yet be removed from fiscal distress, due to unspecified issues regarding its finances.

"This move towards establishing a limited-authority board, this the first time we've tried to do this before the timeline is up," Smith said.

The PBSD was placed under fiscal distress on Sept. 13, 2018, and by statute would have until June 30, 2024, to be removed, Smith said.

A limited-authority board is a step in a district's path to full autonomy, but state board members are tasked with considering what aspects of operations would be entrusted to the local board and which the state board would oversee. The majority of the state board voiced their preference for an appointed local board, for which a subcommittee would need to be established to determine how the application process should go.

"If we went the appointed route, we could go ahead and get that board in place, start training them and start giving them the support so that when we come back next year in November and we start gradually turning that into an elected board and it transitions into an elected board, we could have in place [board members] who have been trained, not just thrown into it, but trained to keep going and keep supporting the district so the progress the district has made will be able to continue," state board President Ouida Newton of Poyen said.

State board member Steve Sutton said early in the meeting he preferred an elected board but later changed his mind to an appointed board.

Jeff Wood, a former Little Rock School District trustee recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the state board, voiced his preference for an elected board, given the success his district had in having full autonomy restored last year.

"I don't want there to be this appearance of, you know, that we're kind of breaking public sentiment, if you will, which is the spirit of an elected board," said Lisa Hunter of White Hall, the other recent addition to the state board and a Pine Bluff High School graduate. She indicated she hadn't leaned one way or the other between an appointed or elected board.

"I'm just trying to balance people who have a strong interest versus just the public sentiment," Hunter added.

If the state board allows the district to conduct an election, the earliest one could be held would be May 2023, ADE officials said. Even if that happens, state Education Commissioner Johnny Key said he is confident the PBSD would not lose a cost-share agreement with the state department on construction of a new Pine Bluff High School.

Superintendent Barbara Warren has said she would like a local board to make the final decision on where to construct the campus. Many in the community prefer the present campus on West 11th Avenue be rebuilt rather than a new campus be erected elsewhere, and Warren has said the new campus will merge Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools.

The earliest the state board could decide on whether to appoint a PBSD board to hold an election, minus a special called meeting, would be the Oct. 13 regular meeting in Little Rock.