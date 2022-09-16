Super Quiz: The ——— of the





1. A short story by O. Henry about a young couple at Christmas.

2. J.R.R. Tolkien's sequel to "The Hobbit."

3. A novel that was adapted into a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

4. The first of the three volumes of Tolkien's epic novel.

5. The third of the four crime novels featuring Sherlock Holmes.

6. A 1989 novel in which protagonist Stevens is a butler at Darlington Hall.

7. The third and final volume of Tolkien's epic novel.

8. A novel by Graham Greene set in London just after World War II.

9. The second book of James Fenimore Cooper's "Leatherstocking Tales."

ANSWERS:

1. "The Gift of the Magi"

2. "The Lord of the Rings"

3. "The Phantom of the Opera"

4. "The Fellowship of the Ring"

5. "The Hound of the Baskervilles"

6. "The Remains of the Day"

7. "The Return of the King"

8. "The End of the Affair"

9. "The Last of the Mohicans"



