Texan gets life for killing officer

DALLAS — A man was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder in the 2021 shooting death of a Dallas-area police officer.

A Dallas County jury deliberated a little more than an hour Wednesday before finding Jaime Jaramillo, 38, guilty in the shooting death of officer Richard Houston outside a Mesquite supermarket on Dec. 3.

An arrest warrant affidavit said Houston, 46, was answering a domestic disturbance report when he arrived at the supermarket parking lot to find Jaramillo, his wife, their daughter and another woman involved in an altercation.

The affidavit says the daughter told police that she and her mother believed Jaramillo was cheating with another woman. The affidavit says that when Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, he shot him before shooting himself.