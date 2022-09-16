THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game

4A-8

Warren 28, Star City 27, OT

Today’s games

6A-EAST

Benton at Little Rock Catholic*

Sylvan Hills at Searcy

West Memphis at Sheridan

Jacksonville at Marion

Greene County Tech at El Dorado

6A-WEST

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Lake Hamilton at Mountain Home

Russellville at Little Rock Christian

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at White Hall

Vilonia at Pine Bluff

Watson Chapel at Mills

Joe T. Robinson at Morrilton

4A-4

Bauxite at Lamar

Benton Harmony Grove

at Central Arkansas Christian

Mayflower at Clinton

Little Rock Hall at Pottsville

4A-8

DeWitt at Helena-West Helena

Crossett at Hamburg

McGehee at Monticello

Nonconference

Bentonville at Kan. City (Mo.) Rockhurst

Baptist Prep at Poyen

Bigelow at Centerpoint

Blytheville at Riverview

Cabot at Ruston, La.

Carlisle at Des Arc

Cave City at Camden Harmony Grove

Cedarville at Green Forest

Center Hill, Miss. at Jonesboro

Corning at East Poinsett County

Decatur at Berryville

Dierks at Conway Christian

Drew Central at Lafayette County

Dumas at Lake Village%

England at Johnson County Westside

Fordyce at Glen Rose

Foreman at Fouke

Hampton at Smackover

Harding Academy at Booneville

Haynesville, La. at Junction City

Hazen at McCrory

Hector at Clarendon

Hope at Prescott

Idabel, Okla. at Ashdown

Jessieville at Atkins

Jonesboro Westside at Heber Springs

Little Rock Parkview at North Little Rock

Little Rock Southwest at Hot Springs

Malvern at Hernando, Miss.

Melbourne at Hoxie

Memphis Business at Lonoke

Mineral Springs at Bearden

Mountainburg at Yellville-Summit

Mount Ida at Lavaca

Murfreesboro at Gurdon

Nashville at Charleston

Oklahoma Lincoln at Shiloh Christian

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish at Conway

Pea Ridge at Gentry

Perryville at Episcopal Collegiate

Piggott at Marked Tree

Salem at Walnut Ridge

Springdale Har-Ber at Mustang, Okla.

Stuttgart at Forrest City

Trumann at Newport

Waldron at Mansfield

Wynne at Magnolia

EIGHT-MAN

Augusta at Spring Hill

Fountain Lake at Cedar Ridge

Genoa Central at Cutter-Morning Star

Izard County at Rector

Mountain Pine at Parkers Chapel

Mountain View at Rose Bud

Marshall at Subiaco Academy

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

%at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff

High school football coaches

