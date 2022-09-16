THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game
4A-8
Warren 28, Star City 27, OT
Today’s games
6A-EAST
Benton at Little Rock Catholic*
Sylvan Hills at Searcy
West Memphis at Sheridan
Jacksonville at Marion
Greene County Tech at El Dorado
6A-WEST
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Lake Hamilton at Mountain Home
Russellville at Little Rock Christian
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at White Hall
Vilonia at Pine Bluff
Watson Chapel at Mills
Joe T. Robinson at Morrilton
4A-4
Bauxite at Lamar
Benton Harmony Grove
at Central Arkansas Christian
Mayflower at Clinton
Little Rock Hall at Pottsville
4A-8
DeWitt at Helena-West Helena
Crossett at Hamburg
McGehee at Monticello
Nonconference
Bentonville at Kan. City (Mo.) Rockhurst
Baptist Prep at Poyen
Bigelow at Centerpoint
Blytheville at Riverview
Cabot at Ruston, La.
Carlisle at Des Arc
Cave City at Camden Harmony Grove
Cedarville at Green Forest
Center Hill, Miss. at Jonesboro
Corning at East Poinsett County
Decatur at Berryville
Dierks at Conway Christian
Drew Central at Lafayette County
Dumas at Lake Village%
England at Johnson County Westside
Fordyce at Glen Rose
Foreman at Fouke
Hampton at Smackover
Harding Academy at Booneville
Haynesville, La. at Junction City
Hazen at McCrory
Hector at Clarendon
Hope at Prescott
Idabel, Okla. at Ashdown
Jessieville at Atkins
Jonesboro Westside at Heber Springs
Little Rock Parkview at North Little Rock
Little Rock Southwest at Hot Springs
Malvern at Hernando, Miss.
Melbourne at Hoxie
Memphis Business at Lonoke
Mineral Springs at Bearden
Mountainburg at Yellville-Summit
Mount Ida at Lavaca
Murfreesboro at Gurdon
Nashville at Charleston
Oklahoma Lincoln at Shiloh Christian
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish at Conway
Pea Ridge at Gentry
Perryville at Episcopal Collegiate
Piggott at Marked Tree
Salem at Walnut Ridge
Springdale Har-Ber at Mustang, Okla.
Stuttgart at Forrest City
Trumann at Newport
Waldron at Mansfield
Wynne at Magnolia
EIGHT-MAN
Augusta at Spring Hill
Fountain Lake at Cedar Ridge
Genoa Central at Cutter-Morning Star
Izard County at Rector
Mountain Pine at Parkers Chapel
Mountain View at Rose Bud
Marshall at Subiaco Academy
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
%at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff
