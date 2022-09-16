TONIGHT’S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

MONROE (LA.) OUACHITA PARISH AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Ouachita Parish: Todd Garvin; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Ouachita Parish 1-1; Conway 2-0

NOTEWORTHY The Wampus Cats are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 following wins over No. 5 Bentonville and Springdale. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo completed 12 of 14 passes for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns in his lone half against Springdale. ... Conway will visit Ouachita Parish next year as part of a home-and-home series. ... Ouachita Parish has won and lost both of its games by 14 points.

NO. 4 CABOT AT RUSTON, LA.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hoss Garrett Stadium, Ruston, La.

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Ruston: Jerrod Baugh

RECORDS Cabot 2-0; Ruston 1-1

NOTEWORTHY The Panthers are the only team statewide to defeat two ranked teams, knocking off Fayetteville and Bentonville West in consecutive weeks. ... Cabot is coming off of its bye week and is averaging 32.5 points per game. ... Both of Ruston's games have been decided by less than seven points. ... This is Cabot's first game outside of the state since facing Collierville, Tenn., in 2020.

NO. 5 BENTONVILLE AT KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Rockhurst Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Kansas City Rockhurst: Kelly Donohoe

RECORDS Bentonville 1-1; Kansas City Rockhurst 1-2

NOTEWORTHY This is the ninth matchup between these two. ... Bentonville leads the all-time series 5-3. ... Bentonville is averaging 45.5 points per game for the 13th-highest scoring offense in the state. ... Bentonville quarterback Jake Casey has passed for 480 yards and six touchdowns. ... Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin recently committed to play at Illinois State.

NO. 6 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wildcat Field, North Little Rock

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 1-1; North Little Rock 0-2

NOTEWORTHY The Patriots held No. 1 Bryant to 20 points last week in a 10-point loss. ... Parkview safety Omarion Robinson has been named to top-100 recruiting list for the 2025 class by Rivals (No. 75) and 247Sports (No. 69). Against Bryant he had nine tackles, one interception and a passing touchdown. ... North Little Rock has scored a total of 16 points in its two losses.

NO. 8 LAKE HAMILTON AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bomber Stadium, Mountain Home

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 3-0; Mountain Home 0-3

NOTEWORTHY The Wolves did not allow an offensive touchdown in the second half of last week's win over No. 9 Little Rock Christian. ... This is the fifth straight season under Coach Tommy Gilleran that Lake Hamilton has started 3-0. ... Lake Hamilton senior running back Justin Crutchmer has rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns, including a three-score performance last week. ... All three of Mountain Home's losses have come by double digits.

RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Russellville: Dave Wheeler; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

RECORDS Russellville 0-2; Little Rock Christian 2-1

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these schools. ... Last week's loss to Lake Hamilton is the first time Eric Cohu has lost his conference opener while at Little Rock Christian. ... Russellville is averaging 12 points per game. ... Little Rock Christian running back Ronny Anokye is averaging 105.7 yards per game. ... Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White has thrown for more than 500 yards and rushed for more than 100 and accounted for 12 touchdowns.

NO. 10 GREENWOOD AT SILOAM SPRINGS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Glenn W. Black Stadium, Siloam Springs

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig

RECORDS Greenwood 2-1; Siloam Springs 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won 10 straight over Siloam Springs since 2011. ... Siloam Springs lost its two previous games by 30 or more points each. ... Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston has passed for 753 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Greenwood has two receivers (Grant Karnes, Aiden Kennon) who have surpassed 250 yards receiving through three games. ... Greenwood shut out Mountain Home in its conference opener 49-0.

NOTE;No. 1 Bryant, No. 3 Pulaski Academy and No. 7 Fayetteville are idle.