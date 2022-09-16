Ukraine: Mass burial site found





IZIUM, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night.

"A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information -- clear, verifiable information -- should be available tomorrow," Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.

Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest outside Izium on Thursday. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian investigators were already at work examining the site with metal detectors for any hidden explosives.

Oleg Kotenko, an official with the Ukrainian ministry tasked with reintegrating occupied territories, said videos that Russian soldiers posted on social media indicated there were likely more than 17 bodies in the mass grave.

"We haven't counted them yet, but I think there are more than 25 or even 30," he said.

Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building. He said he pulled some of them out of the rubble "with my own hands."

In his address to the nation, Zelenskyy invoked the names of other Ukrainian cities where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass civilian graves and evidence of possible war crimes.

"Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium. ... Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. The world must bring Russia to real responsibility for this war," he said.

Sergei Bolvinov, a senior investigator for Ukrainian police in the eastern Kharkiv region, told British TV broadcaster Sky News that a pit containing more than 440 bodies was discovered near Izium after Kyiv's forces swept in. He described the grave as "one of the largest burial sites in any one liberated city."

"We know that some [of the people buried in the pit] were shot, some died from artillery fire, from so called mine-explosion traumas. Some died from airstrikes. Also, we have information that a lot of bodies have not been identified yet" Bolvinov said.

Russia's forces left Izium and other parts of the Kharkiv region last week amid a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a rare trip outside Ukraine's capital to watch the raising of the national flag at Izium's city hall.

Ukraine's deputy interior minister, Yevhen Enin, said Thursday night that other evidence found after Kyiv's sweeping advance into the Kharkiv region included multiple "torture chambers" where both Ukrainian citizens and foreigners were detained "in completely inhuman conditions."

"We have already come across the exhumation of individual bodies, not only with traces of a violent death, but also of torture -- cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning," Enin said in an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV.

POWER PLANT EMBATTLED

The U.N. atomic agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, where shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster.

Poland and Canada proposed the resolution on behalf of Ukraine, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency's top decision-making body. It passed with 26 votes. Russia and China voted against it while seven Asian and African countries abstained.

The document adopted a markedly harsher tone than previous statements by officials from the Vienna-based IAEA, who largely limited themselves to calling for a "security zone" around Europe's largest nuclear plant. The resolution says the board "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including forcefully seizing control of nuclear facilities."

It urges Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine." Russia seized radioactive waste facilities in Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, at the start of the war but later withdrew.

The resolution also appeals to Russia to return control of the power station to Ukrainian authorities, adding that the presence of Russian troops at the plant significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident. The plant continues to be operated by its pre-occupation Ukrainian staff, in conditions that the IAEA previously described as endangering the site's safety.





