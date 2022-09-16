Veterans Services requests more pay

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Thursday heard a plea to increase the pay of the county's Veterans Services office employees.

Ben Dykes, the office's director, told the Washington County Quorum Court that his office is assisting a rapidly increasing population of veterans in Washington County and surrounding areas. He said the county has increased the pay for Road Department and sheriff's office employees to help with recruitment and retention and his office deserves similar consideration.

Dykes spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, and the Quorum Court took no action on his request at Thursday's meeting.

Dykes said the office had averaged seeing around 220 veterans a month but that number had increased to 380 in August.

He said veterans and their benefits brought about $82 million into the county in 2021, according to information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Doesn't that sound like a valuable resource," he said.

According to information in the county's proposed 2023 budget, the three employees in the office, including Dykes, are budgeted for about $115,000 in total salaries. The total budget for the office is about $184,000 in the 2022 budget and about $220,000 in the 2023 budget, which includes an increase of $12,913 in salaries.

The justices of the peace approved a conditional use permit that had been recommended for approval by the county's Planning Board.

The Topkick Trail Retreat conditional use permit was approved for about 42 acres of land outside Greenland, just west of U.S. 71. The Planning Board recommended approval of the permit at its Aug. 25 meeting. The project calls for development of about a half acre on the parcel, with a 1,200 square-foot, two-story cabin and a 40-space gravel parking lot.