Warren stops 2-point try for OT win

Star City went for an all-or-nothing play and left empty-handed Thursday night against Warren.

Playing in front of their home crowd at Bulldog Stadium in Star City, the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 4A-8) lost 28-27 after a failed 2-point conversion in overtime.

With the game tied at 21-21, Warren (2-1, 1-0) was first on offense in the overtime period. The Lumberjacks took three plays for quarterback Treylon Jackson threw for a touchdown.

Star City quarterback Mason Taylor bulldozed his way into the end zone to match Warren's touchdown, putting his team a point away from a second overtime.

Instead of going for the extra point, Star City Coach Chris Vereen opted to send Taylor back out for the 2-point try.

Taylor ran a nearly-identical play to the one that he had scored on the play prior, but this time Warren defenders halted the play in the backfield.

The first half was almost entirely in favor of the Bulldogs. Defensive back Dujuan Haney intercepted a Warren pass and returned it for the first score, giving Star City a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers doubled their lead on a trick play that gave running back CJ Turner an opportunity to pass. He found receiver Austin Wilkerson for the score to make it 14-0.

Warren scored its first points on a pass from Jackson to Neondre Thomas, making it 14-7.

Wilkerson helped the Bulldogs to regain a 14-point lead when he caught a short slant route and ran it nearly 50 yards for a touchdown, making it 21-7 going to halftime.

The Star City offense sputtered throughout the second. The Bulldogs relied on some timely plays from their defense to keep Warren off of the scoreboard.

Peyton Taylor, Mason Taylor's younger brother, forced two key Warren turnovers inside the Star City 5-yard line, ending two potential scoring drives.

The Jackson-to-Thomas connection happened again for a touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 21-14.

Warren deployed two quarterbacks for most of the second half and in the fourth quarter, Maddox Lassiter found Jalin Lee for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21.

Star City had the best opportunity to break the tie within the final few minutes when it set up kicker Andres Heredia for a 35-yard field goal near the middle of the field. But the ball hit off the crossbar on the attempt to keep the score tied.