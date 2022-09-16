Washington County child support case sent back for hearing

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a local judge's ruling in a child support case and remanded the case for a hearing.

The appeals court judges said Washington County Circuit Judge Cristi Beaumont should have held a hearing to determine whether David Frazier's income had changed enough to require a change in his child support obligation to his former wife because of a bonus he received. His former wife had claimed revisiting child support might reduce Frazier's child-support obligation.

Frazier filed a petition for modification of child support claiming there had been a material change in circumstances due to a change in his income as defined in an Arkansas Supreme Court administrative order on child support, according to the court's opinion.

Frazier also filed a motion for a stay of his child-support payment on the basis under the revised administrative order he wouldn't be obligated to pay 21% of his bonus in child support because the revised version annualizes the receipt of a bonus to arrive at a monthly gross income.

His former wife filed a response, noting the annual bonuses historically received by Frazier had been based on the previous year's performance. She argued the majority of any upcoming bonus received by Frazier would have been for income that predates the filing of his motion. She requested the court deny the motion or, in the alternative, order Frazier to deposit 21% of any net bonus received into the registry of the court pending further orders.

Without holding a hearing, the circuit court entered an order dismissing Frazier's petition for modification and denying the motion to suspend child-support payment.