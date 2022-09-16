WC cheers O-line before Mills match

The Watson Chapel Wildcats hit the road Friday for a conference against Mills University Studies High School in Sweet Home.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 in 5A Central) are hoping to gain a win against the Mills Comets (3-0, 1-0 in 5A Central).

Wildcats Coach Maurice Moody is cheering his offensive line this week, he said.

"They don't get any attention, but we couldn't play the game without them," Moody said. "I want to highlight those guys and give them a pat on the back. They are all worthy. I played offensive line and seldom do you see offensive lineman in the paper. I want to give them some credit and some flowers."

He singled out senior left tackle Pheonix Crump, senior left guard JaQuan Crockett, sophomore center Jabrien Smith, right guard senior Nakhi Jones and junior right tackle Damarrion Kye.

In last week's home game against the Pine Bluff Zebras, the Wildcats could never get a strong hold on the game because the Zebra defense pounded Wildcat quarterback Akyell Madison.

"I always give credit where credit is due," Moody said. "They are really talented and they gave it their all. For the short time that Coach Williams has been there, he has been doing an amazing job getting those guys ready to play."

That game included a more than 90-minute rain delay. The weather delay was caused by severe lightning and heavy rain and the storm began early in the third quarter when the Zebras led 18-8.

When the weather delay lifted, the Zebras (2-0, 1-0 in 5A-Central) scored a touchdown less than 30 seconds into the restart. While the Wildcats attempted a comeback with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, the Zebras ultimately won 36-22.

The rain delay didn't help either team, he said.

"It's hard to get kids fired up after that and emotions are already high," Moody said. "They beat us fair and square and I'd love another shot at them. I wish we could have put one in the end zone on that one drive."

Moody said he sees a pattern with his team. The team will score, stop the next play, get the ball and then be unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

"That has been the football team," Moody said. "But we're working on that."

He said the Wildcats are ready for Mills. He expects emotions to be high again like last week's Zebra game because some of Mills current players used to be Wildcats. That adds an extra dimension to the spirit of the game.

Mills played their first non-conference game against Forrest City Mustangs, winning 58-12. They next won against Rivercrest (Wilson) Colts 50-34. Last week, the Comets played their first conference game of the season against the Beebe Badgers, winning 34-21.

"We are prepared and if we can go out early and put one on the board, make a couple of stops, and put some distance between us, we've got a chance of winning," Moody said. "We are learning how to squeak out an early ballgame. I've already told this isn't a must-win and this won't determine what happens in the season. You have to keep chopping that wood."

Although the Wildcats lost last week, Moody said the game was a win for the city of Pine Bluff.

"It was a sell-out game," he said. "They had to stop letting people come in. When was the last time that happened? I'm looking to get next year's game played at UAPB and make it bigger and better."