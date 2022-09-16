Zebras set for Vilonia shootout

The Pine Bluff Zebras are storming into tonight's home game against the Vilonia Eagles on a two-week winning streak.

The Zebras took down the Watson Chapel Wildcats in a Friday night game that included a more than 90-minute rain delay. The storm began early in the third quarter when the Zebras led 18-8.

When the weather delay lifted, the Zebras (2-0, 1-0 in 5A-Central) scored a touchdown less than 30 seconds into the restart. While the Wildcats attempted a comeback, the Zebras ultimately won 36-22.

"I thought we fought hard but have a lot of mistakes to clean up, which is expected from a program that didn't even know who their coach was until June 29," Zebra Coach Micheal Williams said.

Two Zebra quarterbacks stood out in last week's game -- Senior Will Howell and Junior Landon Holcomb -- and they are geared up for tonight.

"They are going to come in hot at the start of the game," Holcomb said, referring to Vilonia.

Howell echoed Holcomb.

"They fly around and they are coming in with a 0-3 record," Howell said. "They are looking for that win. They aren't going to lay down."

In their season opener, Vilonia (0-1, 0-3 in 5A Central) faced the Hot Springs Trojans and barely lost 47-39. They next played the Greenbrier Panthers and lost 19-14. Last week, they lost to Morrilton Devil Dogs 42-27.

"We are facing a really good air attack this week," Williams said. "Hopefully we can get after the quarterback to make him feel uncomfortable."

That's exactly what the Zebras defense did in their game against Watson Chapel Wildcat quarterback Akyell Madison. Almost any move the dual-threat quarterback made, the Zebra defense was able to contain him.

"They are a team that will fight 'til the end and we want to do the same," Williams said.

Howell and Holcomb trade out playing quarterback depending on how the game is going. Howell said his advantage is his size.

"I can see the line," Howell, who is 6'3" and 235 pounds, said. "My arm makes up for me not being able to run as good."

Opposite of Howell, Holcomb's strength is his speed. Quick and sneaky, Holcomb is 6' and 200 pounds, can run and move out of the pocket.

The quarterback duo could be a threat all season against Zebra opponents.

But even though the Zebras have won both of their games this this season, they are not letting the wins get in their heads.

"Coach says don't get too high on the high and not too low on the lows," Howell said. "We have to do what is necessary right there on the field, take care of business and we can focus on other things later."

Howell said two things are critical to winning -- making sure the defense is locked in and making the offense make every position count.

"We play all the time like we are down 21-0," said Howell, who also plays Zebra baseball and wants to be a professional baseball player.

That was the Zebra mindset when they hit the field last week after the long rain delay.

"We were staying hydrated and stretching," Holcomb, also a Zebra baseball player, said. "We had good motivation and we came out hyped up and ready to go. We didn't lose momentum, and we still have it for this week's game."