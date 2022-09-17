Afghan family’s slayings show Taliban failures, group says

ISLAMABAD -- A leading international rights group released a report Friday about six members of an extended minority Shiite family in Afghanistan who were killed by the Taliban this summer. It accused Afghanistan's new rulers of blatant disregard of human rights and abuse of minorities.

Amnesty International said the slain Hazaras included a 12-year-old girl in what the rights group said was a deliberate attack on the ethnic minority. The killings took place June 26 in Ghor province and represent evidence of how the Taliban have failed to establish an inclusive government since seizing power just over a year ago, Amnesty said.

The Taliban swept into Kabul, the Afghan capital, and captured most of the rest of the country in a blitz in August 2021, as U.S. and NATO troops were leaving Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The country's Western-backed government and military crumbled in the face of the Taliban assault.

According to Amnesty, on the night of June 26, Taliban forces raided the home of Mohamad Muradi, a Hazara and a former security official in Ghor. Muradi had also led a local militia that fought the Taliban in 2020 and 2021.

After the Taliban takeover, Muradi failed to escape to Iran and recently returned home to the Lal-wa Sarjangal district in Ghor.

Amnesty's report cited witnesses as saying the Taliban attack began at night, with rocket-propelled grenades thrown at Muradi's home that instantly killed his 22-year-old daughter, Taj Gul Muradi. The former official and two other children, a son and daughter, 12, were initially wounded. The girl died the following day, Amnesty said.

Muradi surrendered to the Taliban through mediation by local elders, but was dragged out of the house and killed.

His nephew, Ghulam Haider Mohammadi, and two other relatives, both former anti-Taliban militiamen -- who were visiting the family were also killed, Amnesty said.

According to witnesses, the former militiamen were taken by the Taliban. Their bodies were later found more than 30 minutes away from Muradi's home.

Amnesty said its report was based on eight interviews, and analysis of photos and video footage taken in the aftermath of the killings.

It was not clear from the report what happened to Muradi's wounded son, other members of his immediate family and other relatives who may have been at the house during the attack.

The London-based watchdog urged the Taliban to investigate the killings and "ensure that those responsible are prosecuted in accordance with international human rights obligations and standards." It suggested that if Afghanistan's new rulers cannot provide justice, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court should open a full investigation.

The Taliban were not immediately available to comment on Amnesty's report.