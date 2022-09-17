Area residents selected for Leadership Arkansas

Fifty-four people from throughout Arkansas were recently selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XVII, including several with Southeast Arkansas ties.

The class begins with an orientation session Sunday through Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.

Leadership Arkansas is a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, according to a news release.

AREA LEADERSHIP MEMBERS

mNancy Lee McNew, Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, Arkansas -- Vice President, Pine Bluff;

mBilly Ray, Saracen Casino Resort -- Human Resources Manager, Stuttgart;

mColbie Jones, Keep Arkansas Beautiful -- Director, Stuttgart;

mMalea McElyea, Central Moloney, Inc. -- Vice President Transformer Sales and Marketing, Benton;

mSamantha Robertson, Simmons Bank -- Business Development Officer, Star City.

"This year's class members bring varying accolades, experience and backgrounds to the table, but they all have one thing in common -- they are outstanding leaders in their respective communities and industries who desire to expand their involvement in making Arkansas the best place to live, work and go to school," said Leadership Arkansas Director Toni Lindsey.

The mission of Leadership Arkansas is to challenge, inform, inspire, and engage current and future business and civic leaders to enhance the economies of -- and the communities within -- the state of Arkansas.

Leadership Arkansas comprises a nine-month class program consisting of nine multi-day sessions held in different locations throughout the state. The sessions feature Arkansas leaders who represent a wide geographic base and who have diverse backgrounds and vocations.

The underwriting sponsor for the 2022-2023 Leadership Arkansas program is Citizens Bank. The presenting sponsors are Central Moloney Inc. and ARcare. Statewide program sponsors are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Farm Credit Services of Arkansas, Nucor Steel Arkansas, Southwest Power Pool, Entergy and Walmart Inc.

Details: https://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/partners-links/leadership-arkansas/leadership-arkansas-class-xvii/