Badgers hold off Bulldogs’ late rally

WHITE HALL — Coach Ryan Mallett did not want to endure another early White Hall deficit, but it happened again.

Twice before the Bulldogs fell in a first-half hole this season, but they pulled out a victory both times.

They scored with 55 seconds left and recovered an onside kick Friday, but the Beebe Badgers denied them a miracle and escaped Bulldog Stadium with a 14-7 win.

“We beat ourselves,” Mallett said. “We turned the ball over [and committed] penalties. You can’t do that against a really good football team.” Brenton Brasfield returned an interception 20 yards for a score on White Hall’s first offensive series, and Kiandrea Barker’s 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Badgers (3-1, 1-1 5A-Central) a 14-0 lead.

For the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1), it was a deficit they had overcome just a week ago at Maumelle, only to win 44-24.

“We’ve got to start faster,” Mallett said. “We can’t keep starting our games like that. We started all four of our games slow. We can’t start like that. Just can’t.” Beebe won despite being outgained 288-194 in total yards. White Hall quarterback Noah Smith carried 11 times for 100 yards, including a 33-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He completed 7 of 22 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown to Christian Townsend in the final minute.

“We’ve got to block, tackle and catch the dang football better,” Mallett said. “We’ve got to catch the football. We had guys open.” Both high-scoring offenses were shut out in the first half. White Hall’s best drive before halftime went to the Beebe 41 before the Badgers recovered a fumbled hand-off.

Barker had 15 carries for 141 yards to lead the Badgers.

“We were on our third-string quarterback, who’s really not a quarterback and never been a quarterback,” Badgers Coach Chris Gunter said of Jayden Smith. “He’s just really headsy with a high IQ for football. He’s just managing the game for us. We had been screwing up. They did a good job moving their front and putting them in different places. We finally got a beat on them and ran a little [isolation play] to the left, and he did a good job breaking some tackles.” Smith rushed 27 times for 99 yards.