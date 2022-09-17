4A-4

BAUXITE 28, LAMAR 21

LAMAR -- Bauxite (2-1, 1-0) opened 4A-4 Conference action with a hard-fought road win over Lamar (3-1, 0-1).

The Miners won despite being outgained 341-284.

Caleb Green completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 48 yards and rushed four times for 28 yards and one touchdown for Lamar.

Jarrett Dalton carried eight times for 40 yards and Lee Harkreader rushed 12 times for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also made six tackles.

Damien Hendrix ran 23 times for 114 yards, caught two passes for 11 yards and scored a two-point conversion. He also made three tackles, including one for a sack. Jonathan Rice carried five times for 39 yards.

Defensively for the Warriors, Lane Miller made three tackles and an interception, Gavyn Edwards and Logan Kendricks each made seven tackles. Will Sanders made four tackles, including one for a sack.