BEST OF THE WEB

Can Arkansas get motivated to play an FCS team this week?

hogmaestro: Motivation for (this) week? Four names: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Bobby Petrino. ‘Nuff said.

SwineFusion: You talking about fans or players? Our freshman were in second grade when BP hit the ditch. That’s ancient history to them. Even Bumper Pool was in sixth grade. I’m sure Sam Pittman will mention it to them but they’re not going to grasp it like the grasped Texas week last year.

hogmaestro: I am talking about some fans that I have talked to that just assume we are gonna win by five to six TD’s. Not the players, nor the staff. Trying to be lighthearted mainly.

votan: All I have to do is just remember sitting in the stands for the Citadel game. That’s it. Motivation aplenty.

SwineFusion: I keep remembering the past Misery State game where we had a long run or return and a Bad Uni Bear was trying to make the tackle without his helmet on. He failed. So will BP.

Baumbastic_Hawg: I still call them Southwest Missouri State U. But I grew up in southwest Missouri and I know that they were at one time Southwest Missouri State Teacher’s College. By the way, I was in favor of the name change, but it really irritates their fans/alums when I call them SMS.

Are the Razorbacks finally getting respect?

KrazorbackHog: People were complaining that the Hogs were not getting any recognition. Well, the target is now on our back. Jumped up in a lot of polls. Keep rolling along.

wizardofhogz Interestingly, the next three weeks look suddenly more “doable” than they did a few days ago. We can’t take the Petrinos lightly, but if Sam can get the team to not look ahead, we should handle them by two or three TD’s. Then we get the wounded Aggies at JerryWorld, and come home to host ‘Bama. I think that our win over A&M last year and their obvious issues at QB makes this a very winnable game. …As for ‘Bama, there are a number of factors in play. For one, no matter if you are … you’re going to lose to a team every now and then. When we lost to them in 2007, I never dreamed it would be … 15 years … and we’d not have beaten them once. … But we’re now on the rise and ‘Bama has shown it is capable of playing less than a dominant game on the road. … If Texas can play them like that in Austin, there’s no reason we can’t give them all they want in a rocking Razorback Stadium.

mdw: While I’m excited about our team, experience has told me not to take one week’s results and try to stretch them too far. The Aggies lost and ‘Bama struggled against Texas. Both teams are still very talented. I don’t expect the Aggies to look that pathetic every week. Breaking in a new QB can cause a lot of struggles, but I fully expect our game with them in two weeks to be an absolute war. Alabama is Alabama. … It will be a very tall order to beat them in Fayetteville on Oct. 1. The stretch that starts next week with the Aggies will be quite a four-game gauntlet: Texas A&M, Alabama, at Mississippi State, at BYU. We will definitely find out what we’re made of. I’m not sure what our record will be after we return from Utah. I don’t expect to be undefeated, but I’m at least glad to enter that stretch feeling like we belong on the field with those teams.

poochpunt: The Alabama offensive line is bad. Bryce Young will be called on for a lot of miracles this year.

10schog4life: How could that be? Aren’t they two deep in five stars?

dogen: Hogs are the fifth most popular pick to make the playoffs. Interestingly all the experts who picked the Hogs in their playoff predictions had three SEC teams in their playoffs selections. That’s crazy.

keithguthrie: While very flattering to get this recognition, premature praise can be like what Saban calls “rat poison.” I know this is prime conversation for talking heads and message boards, but hopefully our team’s focus remains this week’s game. Sam is a smart guy, so hopefully he is letting this kind of talk influence only the fans and the recruits.

thehuntinhog: I don’t think it’s rat poison until it’s said year after year just because. For now I’ll call it recognition.

The return of Bobby Petrino…

hawgcotton: He has mellowed since his time at Arkansas but he still has a sharp football mind. His team will be ready to go and so will Sam’s.

youdaman: Yeah, we have to be prepared for every trick play in the book because they have absolutely nothing to lose. We will have to be on our toes the entire time.

adgebg: Very impressed with BP’s demeanor and he seemed relaxed, engaging even. The man knows football and has coached at a high level, we better be focused because he will have them pumped after their play last year against a good Okie State team …

ScottieBordelon: Casey Dick spoke at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club meeting (Tuesday) and he said Petrino placed a lot of emphasis on the first drive of a game because it can set a tone. He also put a lot of though into the first three plays. I’d be on the lookout for some imaginative things on Missouri State’s opening drive that maybe get the Razorbacks on their heels in a sense.

What will the score be Saturday?

docestes2: Hags 42, Peter Fonda 24.

eaglehog5: Hogs 45, Bobby Bears 17.

Armyhog: I hope there are more neck braces being worn in the student section than points scored and the Hogs get a blowout win. Hornsby takes all the reps in the second half.

sweetchildofswine: 48-14, Hogs. In addition to the talent gap, defensive coordinator Barry Odom can go toe to toe with Bobby on game planning.

holdenhogfield: Fighting KJs 42, B - - P 31. Dude can coach. You know he’ll have solid QB and WR play. And we’ve had a tough couple weeks. Should be a fun game. I expect lots of neck braces and volleyballs. The 6 p.m. start should really help the festivities.

scottieBordelon: 49-17, Arkansas. I think the Razorbacks will run for as many yards as they want. Andrew

ricemab54: Hogs 45, Missouri St 21. It’s a damn good thing that none of the “3 Stooges” are coaching us or we would have a hugely ugly loss.

Snout: I think it will be close for the first five minutes of the game. UA 56, MSU 10.

bobghawg: I worry about Bobby’s offense. I guarantee you it will good. Our depth should be the difference, but I suspect it will be fairly close. All I want is a win.

sdhog: Running game will run win, setting up some long passes. UA 42, MS 21.

adgebg: We need to dominate time of possession. We should be able to dominate with our offensive line and running game. Keep a BP team’s offense on the sideline.

dbhog: Hogs win 56-24. We need to win time of possession unless we score quickly and often.

georgiahawg: Hogs, 52-24, Running game continues to run over and through the opposing defense.

razorbacker79: We get a couple of defensive TD’s. Sanderstown Studs 60, Mule State 20.

eruohog: Still concerned about the defensive secondary. Arkansas 45, Miserable St 27.