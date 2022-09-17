Booneville woman dies in hit-and-run

A Booneville woman died in an apparent hit-and-run Friday morning on Arkansas 10 near in Sebastian County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Ruth Greene, 61, died of injuries suffered when a second vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline of Arkansas 10 near Greenwood around 6:05 a.m.

Greene's 2016 Jeep left the road after the crash and overturned. The other driver reportedly fled the scene on foot but was later located. police said. It was not clear from court records if he had yet been charged.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather and the road were clear at the time.