BYU returns to work, aims for road success

EUGENE, Ore. -- In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU's players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah.

The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to today's game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special.

Offensive lineman Connor Pay called it all "business as usual" at BYU.

"We love it when the fans get excited, especially after a big win like that, but for us our minds are all on Oregon now and preparing the same way we do every week," he said. "After a very emotional win, we regroup, refocus and prepare the way we know how. As long as we do what we're coached to do, then we'll be OK and be ready to play."

That said, it was a fun win to revel in. Lopini Katoa's 3-yard touchdown run lifted BYU to a 26-20 victory over the Bears in double-overtime.

Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Chase Roberts, who also had a career-high 122 receiving yards and another score.

"It's exciting to see how excited everybody else gets when we have a big win like that and you're just overfilled with joy at that moment," safety Malik Moore said. "In a moment like that, anything goes. I didn't ask to crowd surf; they just picked me up. I was like, 'OK, here we go.'"

The Ducks (1-1) are coming off a 70-14 win at home over Eastern Washington last weekend. The rout helped Oregon move on from its disappointing season-opening loss to Georgia.

While Georgia and Eastern Washington certainly aren't comparable opponents, Ducks Coach Dan Lanning said the goal is to see progress from one week to the next.

"For us, it's improvement. It's a plan for improvement. We had things that we had to get better at from Week 1, and regardless of the result, we're really process-oriented," Lanning said. "And there's a lot of things that we still want to get better at from Week 2. "

The victory also put Oregon back in the rankings at No. 25.

Today's game will be the first between two ranked teams at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The Ducks are riding a 20-game winning streak at home, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

Quarterback Bo Nix had something of a lackluster debut for the Ducks against Georgia, but he threw for a career-high five touchdowns against Eastern Washington. Success, as it turns out, breeds confidence.

"We wanted to complete passes and run the ball well, and we came out doing that in the first half," said Nix, who completed his first 10 passes against the Eagles. "And when you're able to run the ball, it opens up the passing game."





Today AP Top 25 schedule

All times Central

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Alabama vs. La.-Monroe, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Toledo, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal vs. Fresno St., 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Okla. St. vs. UAPB, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., 11 a.m.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri St., 6 p.m.

No. 11 Mich. St. at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego St., 9 p.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron, 6 p.m.

No. 16 NC State vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor vs. Texas State, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Florida vs. S. Florida, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Texas vs. Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Penn St. at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 23 Pittsburgh at W. Mich., 6:30 p.m.





BYU quarterback Jaren Hall throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)



BYU running back Christopher Brooks carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)



Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson (13) jokes with quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the team's 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)



Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson (13) celebrates a touchdown with running back Byron Cardwell (21) and wide receiver Josh Delgado (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

