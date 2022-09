CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 54, CAVE CITY 14

CAMDEN – A pair of early touchdown runs from Caleb Johnson sent Camden Harmony Grove (2-2) to an blowout victory.

Johnson's 5-yard score and his 1-yard score ignited an onslaught for the Hornets, who had dropped their previous two games to Harding Academy and Haynesville, La. Damariyon Billingly contributed a 22-yard score as well for Harmony Grove.