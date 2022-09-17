CARLISLE 43, DES ARC 0

DES ARC -- Thanks to a potent rushing campaign, Carlisle (3-0) romped past Des Arc (0-3) for a nonconference road victory Friday.

Holden Jones' 8-yard touchdown pass to Cory Linz and ensuing two-point conversion gave the Bison an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Bison found the end zone twice on the ground in the second quarter with a 1-yard run by Jones and an 8-yard run by Jason Sullivan. Carlisle completed both touchdowns with two-point conversions to give Carlisle a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Sullivan scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Kayla Elliot scored on a 6-yard run to put the Bison ahead 36-0.

Lawson Petrus gave Carlisle its final touchdown in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run.