Cash giveaways the driver of Stimulus social network

There's a new social network in town. It's called "Stimulus." They had me with "cash giveaways."

So far, Stimulus has given out over $100,000. In their welcome message, a middle-aged guy with a strong Italian accent says: "You're like me. You're tired of all the fake accounts that spoil all the fun. Stimulus is a happy social network where brands and generous people give away money to earn attention. Brands need attention to grow, people need money to live. Stimulus helps both." I was sold.

I clicked on a post saying "don't forget your lima beans," and was immediately entered into a $500 giveaway. Winners will be announced in three days. Next, I clicked on 10 more giveaways. Each one offered $500. Most of the other posts are artsy-craftsy, probably because the founder started "Sticker Mule," a site that sells custom stickers for mugs, jars, and other stuff.

To keep out the fakes, Stimulus requires a government-issued ID, like your driver's license. An artificial intelligence system compares it with your face, as seen through your phone camera or your computer webcam. For extra accuracy, it asks you to turn your head left and right.

What's the rationale for giveaways? Stimulus says that companies can have more of an impact by offering cash than by spending money on ads. For example, if the $4.5 billion spent on promoted tweets on Twitter went straight to users, nine million people would get $500 each. But would that induce brand loyalty? I wonder.

BEST GIFT FOR KIDS

What could be a better gift for kids than a book? How about a kid's Kindle with thousands of free books?

The $110 "Kindle Kids," aimed at ages 7 to 12, offers thousands of free books and hundreds of audio titles from the Amazon Kids Library, but no videos or games. After your free one-year subscription is over, you can keep adding more books by paying $5 a month, if you're a Prime member, $8 if you're not.

The Kindle Kids edition has a black-and-white glare-free screen, perfect for reading. It's similar to the $160 Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which is waterproof. Both have all the Harry Potter books, but not all the best-sellers. You can buy them yourself, or install the free "Libby" app to get more e-books from the library.

Alternatively, you could subscribe to "Amazon Kids Plus Monthly," an iPhone and Android app aimed at 3 to 12 year-olds. It works with iPhones, iPads, Android tablets and smartphones. There's a one-month free trial. It includes books, games and videos.

READER TIP

After I wrote about casting your Google Photos and iCloud photos to your TV, a reader suggested the Roku streaming device. It starts at $25 for the Roku Express HD. I enjoyed my Roku until I got a TV that already has Google Chromecast built in.

"I just wish it had a way to add and display information about each photo on the screen," the reader said. Actually, there is: Just add your own text to a photo. On Android, open a photo and tap "Edit." Then, where you see "Suggestions," slide your finger left until you get to "Markup." Tap it. Then, from there, tap "Text," and type in your caption. For iPhone/iPads, try the free app "Canva." Using it on my iPad, I tapped the cloud with an up arrow to choose a photo, then tapped "use," then "edit photo," and finally "text." I typed a caption and chose the down arrow to save it. Canva stored it in "camera roll," which I found under "Albums" in the iPad Photos app.

READER CHALLENGE

A reader asked: "Why would anyone choose Windows over a Chromebook?"

First, because Windows is familiar. Second, because you prefer Windows games. Third because you like to install more involved programs than you can find online, such as Photoshop. I used to enjoy art history programs until discovering that the web provided all I need.

COMPLAINT DEPARTMENT

I have a Grubhub account, which offers delivery from restaurants. It came free with my Lyft Pink $10-a-month subscription, which also offers ride discounts. I just tried using it for the first time to send a meal to a friend who was mauled by a pit bull.

Here's my beef: When placing an order through Grubhub, I kept getting an error message. It said my credit card did not go through. But it did, twice, on my Barclays JetBlue card, even though no meal was delivered. I tried to complain to them, but they said I had to tell Grubhub. Grubhub's support line was so backed up, I finally gave up and sent a message through their app. No response yet.

GEE WHIZ DEPARTMENT

Scientists at Hebrew University presented a new kind of wood ink. It allows structures to morph into three-dimensional shapes after they dry and shrink. The ink could be used to make furniture that is shipped flat to a destination, then dried to form the final shape. In a similar achievement in 2019, Japanese researchers made an aluminum foil paper doll who could do sit-ups on her own.

INTERNUTS

• "This robot will also serve you coffee." Search on that phrase to see a robotic arm capable of picking up a Twinkie, serving coffee, and handling other delicate tasks.

• "1000 Drones Flying at Burning Man 2022." Search on that phrase to find a YouTube video of drones morphing into a face above the annual celebration in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.