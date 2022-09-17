Catholic continues success by routing Benton

Less than two minutes after the Little Rock Catholic Rockets' 38-14 victory over the Benton Panthers in 6A-East Conference play at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night, Catholic Coach John Fogleman stated the obvious.

"There are a lot of games left to play," he said. "We'll enjoy this one for a moment and get ready for next week."

Little Rock Catholic (3-0, 2-0) entered off consecutive wins over Greene County Tech and longtime 7A powerhouse North Little Rock. With this win, its success has begun to look routine.

Benton Coach Brad Harris said he was impressed.

"You've got to give Catholic all the credit," Harris said. "They outplayed us at every phase of the game. Defensively, man, they're really good. They swarm to the football really well. We felt like we could run the football against them, and they told us we weren't going to run against them. They just outplayed us tonight."

Benton (1-2, 1-1) trailed 17-7 at halftime but showed its potential for a second-half comeback when 6-2, 225 junior running back Braylen Russell completed a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

Little Rock Catholic answered two and a half minutes later, after an eight-play 80-yard drive, with a 1-yard touchdown sneak by senior quarterback Sam Sanders.

"When we responded [with that score], I thought that was a big moment in the game," Fogleman said.

Sanders added an 11-yard touchdown keeper with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter. Catholic's rout was complete when senior defensive back Cole Pace intercepted a pass from Benton senior quarterback Jack Woolbright and returned it 71-yards for the game's final score.

"Cole Pace did very good," Fogleman said. "I thought our entire secondary played well."

A 14-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to junior receiver Cody Fogleman gave Catholic a 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first quarter.

Benton failed to cover Will Aaron's following pooch kickoff and Catholic recovered the free ball at the Benton 23. Four plays later, Aaron kicked a 39-yard field goal to put Catholic's lead at 10-0.

Sanders' 35-yard touchdown pass into the end zone to junior receiver Brooks Ward gave Catholic a 17-0 lead with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

A 12-yard touchdown run by junior Braylen Russell put Benton within 17-7 with 7:20 left in the first half.

"We didn't deserve to win tonight," Harris said. "For whatever reason, we didn't play hard. We didn't maybe prepare them right, and they didn't give their best effort. Maybe it was a combination, but it was a poor, poor football game by the Benton Panthers."

Catholic junior running back Dominic Keeten led all rushers with 113 yards on 19 carries.

Sanders completed 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards for the Rockets.

Russell led Benton with 93 yards on 22 attempts.

"[Russell] is a load to bring down," Fogleman said. "He did a great job. He's a talent."