Census data shows Hispanics as dominant population in Texas

Hispanics may have eclipsed non-Hispanic whites as the dominant population in Texas, according to new data from the Census Bureau.

Hispanics made up 40.2% of the state’s population in 2021, while non-Hispanics made up 39.4%. The estimates come from the bureau’s American Community Survey for 2021. While not as certain as a decennial census, the finding highlights a prediction that demographers have made for decades.

In the estimates as of July 2021, a third of the state was of Mexican origin and 1% of Puerto Rican ancestry, followed by Cubans and then “other Latinos,” who made up about 6%, according to the data released Thursday.

Hispanics can be of any race, or a mixture of races, including white.

“The future is based on Latinos,” said Jeronimo Cortina, a political scientist at the University of Houston. “If we want the Texas economy to keep growing … we need the human capital here ready to go. That has to be a call of action for state leaders to seriously invest not only in Latinos but in all communities.” Cortina called for more investment in education to bring up the levels of high school and college graduation and for more investment in health care so Hispanics have better life outcomes.

Nationally, Hispanics make up 19% of the population, according to the 2020 census.