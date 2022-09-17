Church notes: Interfaith Alliance Peace Walk starts at 2 p.m. Sunday

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Christianity 101 is a Bible class led by Pastor Hass in the Library at 9:45 a.m. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

On Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Congregational Potluck and Talent Show. You are invited.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on the first four Fridays in September from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bentonville, 1101 McCollum Drive, will host the 17th annual Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 on the church grounds.

This year's Preparedness Fair is intended to give the community the tools to respond to a wide variety of large scale and personal disasters including fire, first aid and basic self defense. New events to the fair this year include Look Twice Save a Life motorcycle safety, an interactive 72-hour kit packing booth, hydroponics demonstrations and more.

There will also be a walk-in Red Cross blood drive, one of the largest sources of blood donations in Northwest Arkansas, Sept. 23 and 24. Donors can make appointments ahead of time at redcrossblood.org.

Information: facebook.com/nwapreparednessfair or nwapreparednessfair.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rogers, 905 S. 13th St., meets for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom with Bible studies at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Childcare is provided.

A Youth Ministry for grades 5-12 is at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by lunch and fellowship.

A food pantry is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.

Information: 636-2230.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., has begun fall activities with new connections on Sundays for all ages. A new Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m., and a new season for ministry begins with children at 11:30 a.m. and youth at 4 p.m.

Handbells rehearse at 11:30a.m., while choir rehearsals are held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Join us this Sunday after worship for a Mission Fair to learn how you can connect and serve in our community. Worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The men of PCBV will host another blood drive on Sept. 26. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Church members can sign up at the table in Connector Hallway. Community members should call the church office to make an appointment to donate blood.

PCBV's Church Treasures Sale is Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, and household items are just some of the treasures available. Cash only. Questions? Call the church office.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

Until Arnold arrives, Sunday morning services will continue, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on You Tube and through the church's website, fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead services. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

After worship fellowship has resumed. Enjoy a snack and a cup of coffee in the Fellowship Hall immediately following Sunday services.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Fall classes for adults, children and youth will begin Sept. 18. Sunday classes for adults include "Women of Faith" led by Karen Lisle; "Theology for Today" with Pete Joenks; and "Connections" with Jim Buck. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday.

Sunday Children's classes this fall will include SPARK Activate Faith, a class for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, at 9:30 a.m. Children's Church will resume Sept. 18, following "Time for Young Disciples" during Sunday morning worship services for children in kindergarten through second grades in the children's wing for the remainder of the service.

"Sacred Shakes" for all youth, sixth through 12th grades, resumes Sept.18. At 3:15 p.m. the group will board the church van and travel to FUPC in Fayetteville to join their youth group for their new 4 p.m. Multicultural Evening Worship. Then all of us will head up to Bentonville to meet up with FPC Bentonville's youth at 5:30 for "Sacred Shakes" at Trash. Parents may pick up youth at the Springdale church by 7 p.m.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox.

FUPC is excited to announce a third worship service beginning Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. It includes engaging music, relaxed liturgy and a sharing focused message. Activities for younger children will be available. All ages are welcome! Third Worship will be held on the third Sunday of each month.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Look Before You Leap is an opportunity for people who might be interested in membership to learn more about FUPC. Come to lunch on Sept. 18 after the late service. Call to reserve lunch.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Minyan on the Hill in Fayetteville, a traditional Jewish prayer group, hosts its first ever High Holiday services:

Sept. 25 -- Erev Rosh Hashanah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 -- Rosh Hashanah First Day morning service, 8:30 a.m., and evening service, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 -- Rosh Hashanah Second Day morning service, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 4 -- Kol Nidre, 6:45 p.m. Yom Kippur Services will continue most of the day, with a break from 2 to 3 p.m. Havdalah and Break-the-Fast, 7:32 p.m.

All services will be held in the Music Room of First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St.

Information: Email Jacob Adler at jadler0404@gmail.com.

