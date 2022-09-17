WC board sets special meeting

Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road.

There will be only one item discussed on the agenda, RFQ (request for qualifications) regarding the building of the new high school, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee board meeting has been rescheduled this month for Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. at Conner Middle School, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

GOP panel to meet Sept. 22

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land.

The meetings are open to the public and new members are always welcome, according to a news release from Chairman David L. Singer.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Sept. 19 -- Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches, and milk.

Sept. 20 -- White beans with ham, sliced onion and tomato, spinach, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, and milk.

Sept. 21 -- Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, 5 way blend vegetables, hot roll, sherbet, and milk.

Sept. 22 -- Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, Capri blend, jade salad, and milk.

Sept. 23 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Tree program taking school applications

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 3, according to a news release. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Urban forestry staff began the STOP program 20 years ago to help lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight on school playgrounds. Since then, approximately 150 Arkansas schools have received trees.

The STOP program also provides teachers with curriculum resources about the environmental benefits of trees, how shade reduces skin cancer risks, and tips for keeping trees healthy.