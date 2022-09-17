Conway controls Ouachita Parish

CONWAY -- Conway's up-tempo offense was too much for Ouachita Parish of Monroe, La.

Junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns and ran for another score as unbeaten Conway overwhelmed Ouachita Parish 63-20 before a large crowd Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

The Class 7A Wampus Cats (3-0) never trailed, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game to lead 28-7 midway through the second quarter. Conway, which runs a hurry-up, no-huddle Spread scheme, then scored the game's final 35 points after Ouachita Parish (1-2) pulled within 28-20 with 1:08 remaining in the first half.

The game's final 10:34 was played under the sportsmanship rule – a running clock when the score differential reaches 35 points in the second half – after Omolo threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Cris O'Neal. Standout senior place-kicker Adrian Mejia added the extra point for a 56-20 lead. The Wampus Cats finished with 594 total yards on 67 plays.

"The tempo was fast, very fast," Ouachita Parish Coach Todd Garvin said following the schools' first meeting. "We tried to simulate it in practice. We knew about it, you know, the eight to 10 seconds a play. But something you can't simulate is that offense. Unbelievable. Not just one playmaker, there's several of them out there. And then they've got the O-line to give him the time when he needed time. But everything comes out quick. Just well-executed offense and defense tonight and we got embarrassed."

Omolo also threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to senior wide receiver Rome Fields, 5 yards to senior wide receiver Deylan Moton, 33 yards to junior wide receiver Jackson Anderson and 43 yards to standout senior tailback Boogie Carr. The Wampus Cats led 35-20 at halftime following Omolo's 1-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Carr also rushed 14 times for 107 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown, to help push the lead to 28-7 with 6:53 remaining in the first half.

"A lot of people don't think about experience being the No. 1 thing, but I have for years," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "Boogie's played for three years in the 7A-Central. Donovyn started every game last year. He's just steadily grown off of it. It's just exciting to see those guys in the system, now with three years with Boogie and two for Donovyn. You can add stuff to it and do things you want with them."

The Lions were led by junior tailback Carldell Sirmons, who rushed 24 times for 231 yards and 1 touchdown (21 yards). Ouachita Parish, which competes in Louisiana's highest classification, was within 28-20 following Sirmons' touchdown run. Conway, however, owned game's final 25 minutes.

"He's a good player," Garvin said, referring to Sirmons, who has rushed for more than 200 yards in every game this season. "We need some other guys to step up and help him. He can't carry the team in a game or in a year. We've got to have some other guys step up and play. We didn't have other guys step up tonight and make plays. We had some opportunities in the passing game. We dropped some balls early. You know, what ifs? You can play those. It was total domination tonight by Conway."

Ouachita Parish finished with 418 total yards on 69 plays.