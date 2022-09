4A-8

CROSSETT 13, HAMBURG 0

HAMBURG – A 30-yard touchdown run from Tayshawn Paskel got Crossett (1-3, 1-0 4A-8) off and running to its first victory of the season.

Max Brooks added a 3-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter for the Eagles, who had been outscored 127-47 in losses to Glen Rose, Magnolia and Star City before bouncing back to keep Hamburg (0-3, 0-1) winless on the season.