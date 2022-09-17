



Marriage Licenses

Lauren Miller, 33, and Shannon Rainbolt, 39, both of Sherwood.

Alfred Williams, 79, and Jane McDonald, 67, both of Little Rock.

Alejandro Ellis, 32, and Marian Penix, 32, both of Little Rock.

Michael Bowe, 29, and Perry Quick, 28, both of Little Rock.

Elizabeth Fite, 24, of Cordova, Tenn., and Patrick Dwyer, 27, of Lancaster, Ohio.

Courtney Clay, 28, and Kyler Grigsby, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Calvin Shackelford, 82, and Parthenia Harris, 56, both of Little Rock.

Bartolo Gutierrez, 31, and Elizabeth Cuneo, 31, both of Bauxite.

Raekwon Moses, 21, and Laderiyana Ross, 21, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Duggan, 23, and Jessica Reynolds, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

60-22-3305. Darwin S. Bowers v. Tiffany Campbell.

60-22-3306. Christoper O'Neal Jackson v. Ashley Martina Jackson.

60-22-3307. Joshua Cleveland v. Shaunna Cleveland.

60-22-3309. Amy Ballard v. Michelene Alexa.

60-22-3316. Willie Shavers Jr. v. Lora Duncan.

60-22-3317. Wanda M. Matlock v. Steven Matlock.

60-22-3318. Amanda Holland v. Blyde Beauchamp.

60-22-3320. Amy Bradley-Hole v. Nicholas Bradley-Hole.

60-22-3322. Gregory Ryan King v. Lorena Franco Canales.

60-22-3326. Patrick Lee v. Mea Shea Lee.

GRANTED

60-22-604. Neddy Brandon v. Latrina Brandon.

60-22-1606. Christina A. Clifton v. Dan Clifton.

60-22-2629. Richard Douglas Eidson v. Dona Gene Eidson.

60-22-956. Robert E. Johnson v. Alberta Johnson.

60-22-2053. Tyson K. Spradlin v. Haley C. Spradlin.

60-22-2216. Ramona Padron v. Samuel Padron.



