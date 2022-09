DUMAS 17, LAKE VILLAGE 13

LAKE VILLAGE – Ethan Cruce did a little of everything for Dumas (1-2) as it held on to knock off Lake Village (0-2) for the fifth season in a row.

Cruce finished with 12 tackles and recorded 2 interceptions to help the Bobcats pick up their first victory of the year. The senior also added 50 yards rushing on the ground.