EAST POINSETT COUNTY 36, CORNING 8

LEPANTO -- A huge performance from Dennis Gaines was more than enough for East Poinsett County (3-0) in a game that was called in the third quarter.

Gaines carried 13 times for 326 yards and scored 3 touchdowns for the Warriors. The junior had scoring runs of 77, 63 and 56 yards for East Poinsett County. Cooper Argo also had a 3-yard touchdown run and added 5 tackles and 1 interception on defense.

The Warriors, who also got a 73-yard kickoff return for a score from Tyrus Reel, grabbed their 28-point cushion on Gaines' third touchdown before the game was ended after a Corning player suffered an injury. The incident required an ambulance to be called to the field.