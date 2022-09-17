EDITORIAL: And even sillier … .

Do you think it might be too early to judge Joe Biden's presidency? Do you think it might be too early to judge any presidency whilst in the middle of it? Or even one that just ended?

If perspective of time passed is lacking on these shores, get this headline, a real one, from France24:

A week as king: How has Charles III fared?

The joke is, we're not kidding. The news outfit interviewed some royal watchers to get their opinions about how the new king of England has handled his job in the seven days since Queen Elizabeth died. And those royal watchers actually gave answers, instead of nervous laughs and curious expressions.

While many people in England were still lining up to pay their respects to the Queen, the British press was conducting polls to measure King Charles' approval rating. Really. This past week, 73 percent of Britons gave him thumbs up. "Looking ahead to his reign, 63 percent said they thought Charles would do a good job, with only 15 percent thinking the opposite."

Why wait for the coronation before passing judgment? Things move fast these days.

Silly fast.