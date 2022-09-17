Sections
El Dorado uses late run in rout

by EL DORADO NEWS-TIMES | Today at 2:28 a.m.

EL DORADO — Kolin Parker passed for three touchdowns, including two to DeAndra Burns Jr. to lead El Dorado past Greene County Tech 44-6 Friday in 6A East action at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats improved to 1-2, 1-1 and the Eagles falling to 1-2, 0-2.

Parker completed 13 of 19 passes for 216 yards. Burns had eight receptions for 124 yards and Shadarious Plummer rushed for 96 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

El Dorado led 14-0 at the half. The Wildcats held Greene County Tech to 42 yards in total offense. The Eagles’ score came on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone, which cut the deficit to 14-6 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

El Dorado’s TJ Dunn returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown, igniting a run of 28 unanswered points. Bryson King’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring with 8:07 left in the game.

