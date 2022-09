ENGLAND 48, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 12

HARTMAN -- Chandler Cheek was 6-of-8 passing for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns as England (2-1) dominated from start to finish.

Cheek also had 67 yards rushing for the Lions, who scored 40 points in the opening quarter and were playing for the first time since losing to Bigelow on Sept. 2. Zack Earp and Ty'un Miller had touchdowns on the ground while Demario Carter had a 76-yard punt return for a score.