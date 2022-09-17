EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 41, PERRYVILLE 12

Kollin Robinson rushed 20 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns as Episcopal Collegiate (3-1) cruised in a nonconference rout in Little Rock.

Gray Lee completed 16 of 27 passes for 167 yards, 1 touchdown with 1 interception and added a pair of rushing scores for the Wildcats, who pulled away over the final two quarters after leading 12-0 at halftime. Jack Harbour and Elijah Mason each had five catches, with Harbour hauling in Lee's scoring toss.

Mason and Todd McCormick both had interceptions while Quin Clark led the way with five tackles for Episcopal Collegiate.