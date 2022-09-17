FedEx shares take tumble 21% after earnings forecast pulled

Sending its shares into a tailspin Friday, FedEx Corp. announced that the package-delivery giant is set to erase $11 billion in market value after withdrawing its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions.

The company flagged weakness in Asia and challenges in Europe as it pulled its prior outlook and reported preliminary results for the latest quarter that fell well short of Wall Street's expectations. The conditions could deteriorate further in the current period, according to FedEx.

Earnings, excluding some items, for its fiscal first quarter were projected to be $3.44 a share, FedEx officials said in a statement detailing the preliminary results. That's well short of the $5.10 average estimate of analysts. Preliminary revenue of $23.2 billion in the period ended Aug. 31 narrowly missed expectations.

Shares of FedEx tumbled 21.44% in trading Friday in New York to close at $161.02 after the results were announced.

The company will take immediate steps to cut costs, including parking some aircraft, cutting workers' hours and closing more than 90 FedEx Office locations.

Put simply, it was an "ugly quarter," said Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Garrett Holland. "Global freight demand has significantly deteriorated."

While U.S. economic data has been mixed, with employment and manufacturing holding up, companies across industries are starting to paint a grimmer picture of the economy. Conditions in Asia and Europe also appear to be weighing on the United States, where consumers are shifting spending into travel and concerts and away from online shopping.

General Electric Co.'s chief financial officer warned Thursday that the company is seeing pressure on cash flow amid supply chain snags, while industrial titans U.S. Steel Corp., Alcoa Corp. and Nucor Corp. have said deliveries are waning.

McDonald's CEO said Wednesday that he expects a minor U.S. recession in 2023 and a more significant one in Europe.

Earlier this summer, retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. scaled back expectations as consumers recalibrate their spending. In August, shipping containers arriving in Los Angeles -- the U.S.'s busiest port -- fell by the most since the early days of the pandemic, which is another sign that demand is moderating.

FedEx's bleak comments are a setback for its new CEO, Raj Subramaniam, who had won investor support shortly after taking the reins in June by raising the dividend, agreeing to revamp the board and laying out a multiyear plan to boost profit.

Subramaniam now must steer the courier through a recovering economy in which consumers are spending more on services than discretionary purchases.