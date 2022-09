FORDYCE 28, GLEN ROSE 20

GLEN ROSE -- Fordyce (2-2) built a three touchdown lead and held off a late rally by Glen Rose.

The Beavers pulled within a score with 3:30 to play, but the Redbugs were able to hold on for the win.

Kriston Belin led Fordyce with 107 yards rushing on 19 carries and one score.