Today’s state college games

Great American Conference

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field, Russellville

RADIO Ouachita Baptist: KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG-AM, 1340; KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); Arkansas Tech: KCJC-FM, 102.3 (Russellville)

INTERNET obutigers.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 2-0, 2-0; Arkansas Tech 1-1, 1-1

COACHES Todd Knight (134-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 162-130-2 in 29th season overall); Kyle Shipp (8-16 in third season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 44-34-7

LAST MEETING T.J. Cole and Kendel Givens combined for 233 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns in powering Ouachita Baptist to a 38-24 win on Sept. 18, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist is ranked No. 10 by the Division II American Football Coaches Association -- a poll that the team has been rated in for 41 consecutive weeks -- but the Tigers are also No. 9 by D2Football.com as well as in the NCAA.com power rankings. ... The Wonder Boys are winless in their past four games against OBU, losing by at least 14 points in three of those matchups. ... T.J. Cole is averaging 176 yards rushing over the first two games for the Tigers, which is third best in the NCAA Division II. He had 142 yards and 2 touchdowns in the meeting last season between the two. ... Christian Cole's 10 tackles led Arkansas Tech in its 35-13 win over East Central (Okla.). ... Riley Harms completed 2 of 16 passes with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the first game of the season, but he rebounded with a 7-of-9 outing and 2 touchdowns in Ouachita Baptist's most recent victory.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Arkansas-Monticello: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; Henderson State: KYXK-FM, 106.9, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia

INTERNET uamsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 2-0, 2-0; Henderson State 2-0, 2-0

COACHES Hud Jackson (41-71 in 11th season at UAM and overall); Scott Maxfield (119-59 in 17th season at Henderson State and 142-70 in 19th season overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 50-31-2

LAST MEETING Henderson State ran out to a 30-6 halftime lead in a 58-18 victory on Sept. 18, 2021, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the 84th meeting all time between the two former Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference foes. Henderson State has won four of the past five games in Arkadelphia by an average of 47 points, highlighted by a 71-0 victory in 2012. ... After not playing in Game 1, Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards came on in relief for starter Landon Ledbetter and went 7 of 9 for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns against Northwestern Oklahoma State on Sept. 10. He also ran for a score. ... UAM quarterback Demilon Brown passed for 103 yards and ran for 107 in its 40-17 win over Oklahoma Baptist last week. He and Jonero Scott are averaging 128 and 127 yards rushing, respectively ... Scott Maxfield's 17 seasons at Henderson State is tied with Jimmy Haygood (1907-24) for the third longest tenure in team history. ... The last time the Boll Weevils won their first two games of a season, they followed it with losses in five the next six games. They're looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2000.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT HARDING

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO Southern Arkansas: KVMH-FM, 99.1, Magnolia; Harding: KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com, hardingsports.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 1-1, 1-1; Harding 2-0, 2-0

COACHES Brad Smiley (1-1 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall); Paul Simmons (43-11 in fifth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 29-27-1

LAST MEETING Kage Citty's 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter jumpstarted Harding and led the Bisons to a 37-6 victory on Sept. 18, 2021, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY Thirteen of the previous 15 head-to-head battles have gone Harding's way. But SAU managed to pull out a 28-23 win in 2018 when the two last played at First Security Stadium in Searcy. ... SAU had won 10 of its past 11 games against Southwestern Oklahoma State before losing to the Bulldogs a week ago. ... Harding, ranked No. 7 in the AFCA top 25, scored 38 points in a row after falling behind 7-0 last week. The Bisons ran for 389 yards, led by 101 from Jhalen Spicer. Zach Smith rushed for 96 yards and Blake Delacruz had 66 for the Bisons as well. ... Quarterback O.B. Jones accounted for 5 touchdowns in the season opener for SAU, but he didn't have a hand in any last week. He did run for 94 yards. ... Two of Harding's next three games are at No. 10 Ouachita Baptist (Sept. 24) and at Southern Nazarene (Oct. 8). The Bisons, who have won 11 consecutive conference games, will have a bye week following the game at OBU.

DIVISION III

Hendrix at Howard Payne

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Children's Health Stadium, Prosper, Texas

RECORDS Hendrix 1-1; Howard Payne 1-1

COACHES Buck Buchanan (48-39 in ninth season at Hendrix); Jason Bachtel (8-4 in second season at Howard Payne)

SERIES Howard Payne leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Howard Payne scored the game's first 27 points in blowing its way to a 55-21 victory on Sept. 18, 2021, at Prosper, Texas.

LAST WEEK Hendrix fell into a 36-point halftime hole in losing to Washington (Mo.) 52-7, while Howard Payne couldn't overcome a fourth-quarter deficit during its 42-39 loss to George Fox (Ore.).

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Landon McKinney has completed 45 of 75 passes for 745 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions through 2 games for Howard Payne. McKinney threw 5 touchdowns in last year's meeting. ... Hendrix was limited to 34 yards on the ground a week ago vs. Washington (Mo.). ... The Warriors have run more offensive plays (128) than its first two opponents (124) but have been outgained 706-524 in total yardage.

NAIA

Gordon Fine Arts & Sports Academy (Okla.) at Arkansas Baptist

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS Gordon Fine Art 0-2; Arkansas Baptist 1-1

COACHES Gordon Fine Arts & Sports: Cortez Chapple; Arkansas Baptist: Richard Wilson

SERIES N/A

LAST WEEK Both teams were idle

NOTEWORTHY Gordon Fine Arts & Sports Academy is a post graduate program. ... In Arkansas Baptist's last game, running back Jakob Parks ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffaloes picked up a 31-12 victory over Texas College. ... In its first two contests of the season, Gordon Fine Arts & Sports Academy was beaten 52-0 by Cisco (Texas) on Aug. 27 and 78-0 by Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sept. 3, both on the road. ... Arkansas Baptist will finish off its homestand next week against Langston before playing at Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 1 and Louisiana Christian on Oct. 8.