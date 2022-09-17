Gamble in OT gives NLR upset





The game was about to be over in Randy Sandefur's mind.

His North Little Rock team would either get its first win or go home 0-3 -- either way it was happening right then and there, on a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period.

"We're not putting our defense or offense back on the field. We're going win it right there or we're going to lose out there," Sandefur said.

Sandefur and his staff turned to the player who had got them into a position to win. He repaid their faith with a trip to the end zone, and an upset victory.

Senior running back Torrance Moore received a handoff, took three steps toward his left and dove to the end zone, sealing North Little Rock's 28-27 win over Little Rock Parkview on Friday night at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

"[It was for] my team," Moore said. "I told them I got them. I told them I'll go do my part. I did my part and we came out with the [win]."

Sandefur has been at North Little Rock for more than 40 years, including for seven under Parkview's current Coach Brad Bolding, and said he can't remember many wins like Friday night's.

"I've only been here for 40 years," Sandefur said, "but this one's the biggest wins that this team has had in a long, long time."

The Charging Wildcats (1-2) and Patriots (1-2) entered overtime tied at 20-20. Monterrio Elston was responsible for all three of Parkview's scores, including a rushing touchdown with 5:16 left in regulation to make it 20-20.

In the first overtime, the Charging Wildcats received the ball first but had a field-goal attempt blocked to set up Parkview for the win. But on the Patriots' first play, the Charging Wildcats forced and recovered a fumble to send the game to a second overtime.

Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee followed a caravan of lineman into the end zone to make the score 27-20 with North Little Rock having one last possession.

North Little Rock had struggled to find success against Parkview's defensive line. So when Sandefur needed to match the touchdown, he opted to let quarterback Malachi Gober pass.

Gober rolled to his left and found Moore for the touchdown, making the score 27-26.

"After we botched a field goal, we punched that ball out and got it to a second overtime," Sandefur said. "We felt we could throw it over their head a little bit right down there, and that's a gutsy call but a good call. Then we took a timeout and told our kids, 'Hey, we're going to lean on them. We're going to get it in the end zone. We're going to go home.' "

North Little Rock trailed 7-0 to start after Elston ran for a touchdown, but scored the next two touchdowns to make the score 13-7. Wide receivers Larry Wilbourn and Corey Henderson each took handoffs from Gober on sweeps to score North Little Rock's first half scores.

As time expired for halftime, McGehee evaded an NLR defender and rolled to his left, passing to an open Elston to tie the game at 13-13.

Parkview's defense was in the North Little Rock backfield throughout the game, racking up sacks and quarterback pressure. But in the fourth quarter, two sacks by North Little Rock defensive end Quincy Rhodes, a University of Arkansas commit, kept Parkview in its own half, down one score.

North Little Rock was regarded as one of the top-ranked teams in Class 7A before the season, but losses to Little Rock Catholic and Fayetteville had the team plummeting down rankings.

Sandefur said he's most proud of how his players stuck together despite the winless start to the season.

"We've been grinding," he said. "We had a really, really bad first two games. Our kids just stayed in the boat. They didn't jump out. They stayed in the boat, and we got the job done."





North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober (left) passes as Parkview's Jude Onuoha goes for a tackle Friday at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.











