Genoa Central gets going, takes victory

FOUNTAIN LAKE -- Genoa Central flexed its offensive strength against Cutter-Morning Star on Friday night.

Waiting for the finishing touches on stadium renovations, the Eagles hosted Genoa Central in a home game on paper at Fountain Lake's Allen Tillery Field.

Genoa Central's Harrison Wilson busted through the line for a 50-yard touchdown to set the 48-16 final with 1:34 left to go in the game.

"It felt good," Genoa Central Coach Chris Hudson said. "All week long we talked about how we had to match their physicality. They are big. They are rangy, and they are long. Their defensive line caused us problems. They did a good job getting penetration."

Cutter-Morning Star (0-2) dropped its first game to Marshall, and Genoa Central (3-0) is riding its best start in program history.

Cutter Morning Star's offensive line only allowed one sack.

Genoa Central marched it down the field for an opening-drive touchdown by senior running back Connor Reed on a jet sweep from the 2 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was good by Wilson making the score 8-0 in favor of Genoa Central.

Reed intercepted Eagles quarterback Peyton Mills' pass at the Genoa Central 40-yard line and returned it to the Cutter-Morning Star 35.

Reed then caught a 15-yard touchdown pass on a post route to give Genoa Central a 16-0 lead.

Genoa Central's Garrett Hardin finished with 147 passing yards, accounting for 3 passing touchdowns.

A Mills pass went 80 yards to senior wide receiver Clayton Weldon all the way down to the 2.

With 5:33 left to go in the second quarter, Mills ran 1 yard for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good on a pass to Weldon, making the score 16-8.

Weldon finished with 8 tackles, 2 sacks and 115 receiving yards for the Eagles.

Hardin's pass from the 8 found Reed for a touchdown. The 3-point conversion was good on the direct snap to Wilson to make the score 24-8 with 1:44 to go in the first half.

Wilson finished with 192 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Cutter-Morning Star responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mills to senior Drew Newlin with 31 seconds left to go in the first half. Mills' 2-point conversion pass was completed to Weldon, trimming the score to 24-16.

Genoa Central stalled at the Eagles' 10-yard line after a fumble recovery by junior Jock Simpson. Simpson then caught a 30-yard pass and took a monster hit before leaving the game. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the 45-yard line, but Simpson would return to the game.

Hardin's pass from the 5-yard line was completed to Reed on a slant in the end zone with 2:18 left to go in the third. Reed took a toss off the edge for the 2-point conversion. Genoa Central led 32-16.

Mills had a solid first start at quarterback with 244 passing yards, 42 rushing yards and 3 interceptions. He accounted for two total touchdowns.