Greenwood kindergarten teacher finds gun in student’s backpack

GREENWOOD -- The School District reported a teacher found a gun in a kindergartner's backpack Friday.

The incident happened at East Pointe Elementary School as students were being dismissed, according to the district.

The student, who hasn't been identified, told the teacher they had "tools" in their backpack. District officials said the teacher looked in the backpack and found the gun. Police Chief Will Dawson said the gun was not loaded, but magazines with bullets in them were nearby.

No threats were made to any students and no other students were involved, the district reported.

Officers interviewed the child's parents and said it would be up to the Sebastian County prosecutor to decide what, if any, charges should be filed.