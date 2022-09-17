Harmony Grove finds room to run at CAC





The Benton Harmony Grove Cardinals, using the rarely seen Diamond-T offense, did what they did best. Run the ball and keep the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs' offense off the field.

The end result was a 35-15 victory for the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) in a 4A-4 Conference game Friday night at Mustang Mountain.

"I am extremely proud of the offense,'' said Coach Mike Guthrie. "We moved the ball up and down the field.

"We did not play as well on defense in the first half. They are a young football team. They have talent and we had a couple of kids get messed up on assignments. We got it fixed at halftime and we played a lot better in the second half."

The Cardinals, 2-7 a year ago and having not been in the state playoffs since 2017, are now sitting atop the conference standings.

Harmony Grove led 21-14 at the half after the Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) scored on an 8-yard screen pass from sophomore Grayson Wilson to freshman Keith Williams with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Cardinals had scored two consecutive touchdowns after a 7-7 tie in the first quarter.

Harmony Grove took the opening kickoff and drove to the CAC 4 where it stalled on downs, but two plays later Brooks Burrow recovered a fumble at the Mustang 14 to set up a the first score. Landon Matthews scored from the 6 for the lead and Luke McCormick kicked the extra point for the 7-0 lead.

The Mustangs tied it 7-7 when Jace Wooten scored from the 1 with 8:44 left in the half to cap a 77-yard drive, 44 of them gained by Jacob Henry. Hannah Burton kicked the extra point.

Known for their ball control, the Cardinals struck big plays on their next two scores.

Lane Richardson hit Potter on a 57-yard scoring pass -- the Cardinals' second throw of the game -- with 5:06 left in the half. Potter broke a 72-yard run for the next score. The long run came after Evan Jackson intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone. McCormick, using the rare straight-on style, kicked both extra points.

In the second half, Irvin Guerreo scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 62-yard drive that was started with a 21-yard punt return by Potter.

Jackson got the final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9:23 left in the game.

"I worked with (legendary Arkansas high school) Coach Don Campbell for 10 years and that is who I learned the offense from," said Guthrie. "If you have got the ball they can't score. And that is our goal to try to take as much time off the clock and obviously the goal is to score at the end of it."

"This group is where I thought they would be. They went to work in November and said it is time to take that next step."









