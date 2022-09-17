HAYNESVILLE (LA.) 41, JUNCTION CITY 13

JUNCTION CITY – Haynesville (La.) (3-0) ran out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and never let up to stay undefeated.

J'Karius Turner scored on a 67-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game for the Golden Tornado, who led 20-0 at halftime. Turner later added a 62-yard score in the third quarter. Alonzo Jackson had a 25-yard scoring run, Toby Franklin added a 10-yard touchdown scamper and Jayden Green contributed a 9-yard score for Haynesville, which also scored on an interception return.

Jauhanthune Carter had a touchdown for Junction City (1-2).