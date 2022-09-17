H.D. McCarty: Both ‘sides’ owe allegiance to Christ

I write today as a bipartisan patriot, a student of history, a veteran of 33 years in the U.S. Air Force, a loyal and proud American of almost 90 years and a retired senior pastor of one of Fayetteville's churches who was active on numerous community boards and committees.

I listed the above for the majority who might read my comments and have no idea where I'm coming from. I'm trying to say I'm one of you! My wife and I have been in Fayetteville for 57 years and raised our two children here, although we never thought we'd leave our native Texas. We have our own rather firm political convictions, but still love everyone without prejudice and help those who need us when we are capable. We are common and average Americans who love our country, having enjoyed its freedom and blessings for over 80 years. We definitely believe that our government began about 245 years ago with a Judeo-Christian foundation.

My point and appeal is this: I couldn't agree more with President Biden's comment in his shocking presidential address recently that our nation has passed the point of normalcy! Something is radically different in America, and most of us would agree with the President's analysis that "equality and democracy are under assault." He blames the "MAGA movement," but I, and millions of others, point to the "WOKE movement." Both sides, conservative and liberal, will contribute to America's decline and doom to the degree they reject the mind, will and message of Judeo-Christian tradition. It seems to be the chaos the Scriptures prophesied before the return of King Jesus is upon us. I don't know! But this I am certain of: Every professing Christian who has a vital relationship with this same Savior Jesus has no fear. Our first, radical, allegiance is never to other human leaders, or to political parties or to man, but to the Lord Christ who lived among us as Jesus!

Daniel, one of the Scriptures' greatest prophets, lived about 600 B.C. in the same confused, conflicted and chaotic world we now live in. In spite of our amazing advances, mankind's capacity for evil, violence, selfishness and stupidity never ends -- or at least hasn't for over 4,000 years!

"I, Daniel, was troubled in spirit, and the visions that passed through my mind disturbed me." (Daniel 7:15). "I, Daniel, understood from the Scriptures the work of the Lord." (Daniel 9:2).

King David around 1000 B.C. had the men of the tribe of Issachar fighting with him, and "they understood the times and knew what Israel should do. " (I Chronicles 12:32).

We Christians who have cast our total lives on the word of the Savior have deep sorrow for our fellow citizens who deny our biblical Judeo-Christian history, who trash our churches as irrelevant, claim all Christians are hypocrites and who treat the claims of Jesus as insignificant. We humbly pray for them in love.

All authentic Christians must become sons and daughters of Issachar. We do understand what's really going on, and whether we conquer or perish, we joyfully and confidently will do whatever our Commander from Heaven tells us!