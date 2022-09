HEBER SPRINGS 28, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 13

HEBER SPRINGS -- The Panthers (1-2) scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to defeat Jonesboro Westside (0-3) in Class 4A nonconference action.

The Warriors threatened late in the third quarter, reaching the Heber Springs 10 yard line, and drove to the Panthers 14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Heber Springs defense forced a turnover on downs each time.